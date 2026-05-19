Honoring the fallen at Lafayette Escadrille Cemetery

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A French Color Guard member poses during a Memorial Day ceremony held at the Lafayette Escadrille Memorial, Marnes-la-Coquette, France, May 24, 2026. The Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery commemorates the birthplace of American combat aviation and is the final resting place for some of America’s first combat aviators and their French Officers during World War I.