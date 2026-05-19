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    Station 85 welcomes service members during LAFW [Image 2 of 2]

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    Station 85 welcomes service members during LAFW

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Monserrath Mora 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Bryan Petrich, a firefighter with Los Angeles Fire Department Station 85, poses for a photo in front of a fire truck during Los Angeles Fleet Week in Los Angeles, California, May 24, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allowed citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today's maritime capabilities firsthand. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Monserrath Mora)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 23:20
    Photo ID: 9704745
    VIRIN: 260524-M-PT108-1640
    Resolution: 4646x3097
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Station 85 welcomes service members during LAFW [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Monserrath Mora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Station 85 welcomes service members during LAFW
    Station 85 welcomes service members during LAFW

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    LAFD
    USMC
    firefighters
    LAFW2026
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