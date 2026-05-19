Station 85 welcomes service members during LAFW

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Seaman Edith Gonzalez, assigned to 1st Dental Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, tries on firefighting equipment during a ride-along with Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters in Los Angeles, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2026. Gonzalez participated in a firefighter-for-a-day event as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week community outreach. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Monserrath Mora)