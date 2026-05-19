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    LA Fleet Week Firefighter for a day [Image 5 of 6]

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    LA Fleet Week Firefighter for a day

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Wright 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Firefighter James Weiner, left, of Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion 13, Fire Station 15, and U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Tyler Helmick, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), practice hose drills during Los Angeles Fleet Week in Los Angeles, California, May 24, 2026. Helmick participated in a firefighter-for-a-day event as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week community outreach. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony J. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 23:14
    Photo ID: 9704741
    VIRIN: 260524-N-NK504-1380
    Resolution: 3644x2050
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LA Fleet Week Firefighter for a day [Image 6 of 6], by SN Anthony Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LA Fleet Week Firefighter for a day
    LA Fleet Week Firefighter for a day
    LA Fleet Week Firefighter for a day
    LA Fleet Week Firefighter for a day
    LA Fleet Week Firefighter for a day
    LA Fleet Week Firefighter for a day

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    @LAFleetWeek
    @CaliFleetWeeks
    LAFW2026
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