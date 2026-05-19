LA Fleet Week Firefighter for a day

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Capt. Cody Eitner, center, of Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion 13, Fire Station 15, instructs U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Tyler Helmick, left, and U.S. Navy Midshipman Juliet Stien, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), on brush fire procedures during Los Angeles Fleet Week in Los Angeles, California, May 24, 2026. Helmick and Stien participated in a firefighter-for-a-day event as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week community outreach. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony J. Wright)