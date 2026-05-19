The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026.

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U.S. Sailors attend a commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship in San Pedro, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026. The event marked the 50th anniversary of the bell being gifted to the United States by the Republic of Korea as a symbol of friendship and goodwill between the two nations. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 1st Class R. Eugene Haggard)