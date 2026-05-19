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    The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026. [Image 9 of 13]

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    The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class ROBERT HAGGARD 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Sailors and Marines attend a commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship in San Pedro, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026. The event marked the 50th anniversary of the bell being gifted to the United States by the Republic of Korea as a symbol of friendship and goodwill between the two nations. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 1st Class R. Eugene Haggard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 23:56
    Photo ID: 9704732
    VIRIN: 260523-N-UL798-1009
    Resolution: 1080x720
    Size: 594.68 KB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026. [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 ROBERT HAGGARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026.
    The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026.
    The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026.
    The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026.
    The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026.
    The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026.
    The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026.
    The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026.
    The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026.
    The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026.
    The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026.
    The 50th anniversary commemorative ceremony at the Korean Bell of Friendship during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026.
    Fleet Week LA: Korean Friendship Bell

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    LAFW2026

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