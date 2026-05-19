City officials host Wilmington reception for LA Fleet Week

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U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing perform during a reception hosted by Wilmington city officials as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week in Los Angeles, California May 22, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Stella Tedesco)