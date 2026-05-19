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    City officials host Wilmington reception for LA Fleet Week [Image 5 of 7]

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    City officials host Wilmington reception for LA Fleet Week

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Stella Tedesco 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing perform during a reception hosted by Wilmington city officials as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week in Los Angeles, California May 22, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Stella Tedesco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 19:25
    Photo ID: 9704602
    VIRIN: 260522-M-AW426-1158
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, City officials host Wilmington reception for LA Fleet Week [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Stella Tedesco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    City officials host Wilmington reception for LA Fleet Week
    City officials host Wilmington reception for LA Fleet Week
    City officials host Wilmington reception for LA Fleet Week
    City officials host Wilmington reception for LA Fleet Week
    City officials host Wilmington reception for LA Fleet Week
    City officials host Wilmington reception for LA Fleet Week
    City officials host Wilmington reception for LA Fleet Week

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    Nation250, LAFW2026, Marines, 3rd MAW, Banning House, Wilmington

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