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    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Disney California Adventure Park [Image 1 of 7]

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    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Disney California Adventure Park

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn 

    Navy Band Southwest

    MU2(AW) Josh Smith of Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band performs at the Hollywood Backstage Lot at Disney California Adventure Park as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week.

    Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in carious community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 00:35
    Photo ID: 9704162
    VIRIN: 260523-N-SA879-1360
    Resolution: 4942x3295
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Disney California Adventure Park [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Disney California Adventure Park
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Disney California Adventure Park
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Disney California Adventure Park
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Disney California Adventure Park
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Disney California Adventure
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Disney California Adventure Park
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Disney California Adventure Park

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