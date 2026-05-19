Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Disney California Adventure Park

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Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band performs at the Hollywood Backstage Lot at Disney California Adventure Park as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week.



Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in carious community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event.



(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn)