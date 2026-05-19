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    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2026: Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Placing [Image 4 of 6]

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    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2026: Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Placing

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors volunteer to place flags on veterans’ graves during a community relations project at Green Hills Memorial Park in Los Angeles, Calif., during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today's maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 17:51
    Photo ID: 9703942
    VIRIN: 260523-N-TJ001-8835
    Resolution: 4967x3312
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Los Angeles Fleet Week 2026: Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Placing [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Trevonte Jasper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2026: Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Placing
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2026: Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Placing
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2026: Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Placing
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2026: Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Placing
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2026: Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Placing
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2026: Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Placing

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