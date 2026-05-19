Los Angeles Fleet Week 2026: Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Placing

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U.S. Navy Sailors place flags on veterans’ graves during a community relations project at Green Hills Memorial Park in Los Angeles, Calif., during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today's maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper)