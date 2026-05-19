Best Squad Competition Fitness Test

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Army Reserve Best Squad competitors, Staff Sgt. Brian Shearer and Staff Sgt. Gurpotop Chohon representing 108th Training Command, finish the one mile run together at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, May 23, 2026. Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Tyler Rickenbach)