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    Best Squad Competition Fitness Test [Image 1 of 14]

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    Best Squad Competition Fitness Test

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Capt. Tyler Rickenbach 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad competitor, Staff Sgt. representing 108th Training Command, prepares his squad for the one mile run during the fitness test at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, May 23, 2026. Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Tyler Rickenbach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 14:58
    Photo ID: 9703889
    VIRIN: 260523-A-JJ764-1898
    Resolution: 5366x3577
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Best Squad Competition Fitness Test [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Tyler Rickenbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Best Squad Competition Fitness Test
    Best Squad Competition Fitness Test
    Best Squad Competition Fitness Test
    Best Squad Competition Fitness Test
    Best Squad Competition Fitness Test
    Best Squad Competition Fitness Test
    Best Squad Competition Fitness Test
    Best Squad Competition Fitness Test
    Best Squad Competition Fitness Test
    Best Squad Competition Fitness Test
    Best Squad Competition Fitness Test
    Best Squad Competition Fitness Test
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    26ARBSC
    26BC3
    108TC

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