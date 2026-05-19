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    Arsenal of Freedom Formation [Image 1 of 3]

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    Arsenal of Freedom Formation

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    A B-52 Stratofortress leads a formation of a B-1 Lancer, A-10 Warthog, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-18 Hornet, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning, assigned to Air Combat Command and Global Strike Command, during the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 23, 2026. Each aircraft played a unique role in demonstrating the comprehensive reach of the U.S. Air Force, from legacy bombers to cutting-edge fifth-generation fighters. Known as the Arsenal of Freedom Formation, the event underscored the Air Force’s capability to project force anywhere, anytime, as a key component of national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 12:56
    Photo ID: 9703814
    VIRIN: 260523-F-CC148-2392
    Resolution: 6866x4904
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arsenal of Freedom Formation [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Memorial Day
    F-22 Raptor
    B-52 Stratofortess
    Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    Arsenal of Freedom
    arsenal of freedom formation

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