A B-52 Stratofortress leads a formation of a B-1 Lancer, A-10 Warthog, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-18 Hornet, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning, assigned to Air Combat Command and Global Strike Command, during the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 23, 2026. Each aircraft played a unique role in demonstrating the comprehensive reach of the U.S. Air Force, from legacy bombers to cutting-edge fifth-generation fighters. Known as the Arsenal of Freedom Formation, the event underscored the Air Force’s capability to project force anywhere, anytime, as a key component of national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 12:56
|Photo ID:
|9703813
|VIRIN:
|260523-F-CC148-6210
|Resolution:
|6499x3656
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Arsenal of Freedom Formation [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.