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    The Banning House hosts Service Members for LA Fleet Week [Image 1 of 3]

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    The Banning House hosts Service Members for LA Fleet Week

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Bradin Carrales, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), gets interviewed by local news at The Banning Museum during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 22, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 12:55
    Photo ID: 9703810
    VIRIN: 260522-N-VA915-1085
    Resolution: 5648x3765
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Banning House hosts Service Members for LA Fleet Week [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jerome Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Banning House hosts Service Members for LA Fleet Week
    The Banning House hosts Service Members for LA Fleet Week
    The Banning House hosts Service Members for LA Fleet Week

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