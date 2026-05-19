U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Norwegian Sports Federation Sports Badge testing at Pabradė Training Area

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, begin a nine-mile ruck march in the early morning hours during the final event of the Norwegian Sports Federation Sports Badge testing at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 22, 2026. Two hundred and thirty-three Soldiers participated in the badge testing across three days, completing push-ups, a standing high jump, a sprint, and the ruck — making 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment among the first U.S. Army formations to attempt the award since it was authorized for wear on the U.S. Army uniform in March 2026. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)