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    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Norwegian Sports Federation Sports Badge testing at Pabradė Training Area [Image 1 of 4]

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    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Norwegian Sports Federation Sports Badge testing at Pabradė Training Area

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prepare to step off for a nine-mile ruck march during the final event of the Norwegian Sports Federation Sports Badge testing at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 22, 2026. Two hundred and thirty-three Soldiers participated in the badge testing across three days, completing push-ups, a standing high jump, a sprint, and the ruck — making 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment among the first U.S. Army formations to attempt the award since it was authorized for wear on the U.S. Army uniform in March 2026. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 07:29
    Photo ID: 9703765
    VIRIN: 260521-A-ZT835-1075
    Resolution: 6327x4218
    Size: 12.92 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Norwegian Sports Federation Sports Badge testing at Pabradė Training Area [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Norwegian Sports Federation Sports Badge testing at Pabradė Training Area
    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Norwegian Sports Federation Sports Badge testing at Pabradė Training Area
    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Norwegian Sports Federation Sports Badge testing at Pabradė Training Area
    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Norwegian Sports Federation Sports Badge testing at Pabradė Training Area

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    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Norwegian Sports Federation Sports Badge testing at Pabradė Training Area

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