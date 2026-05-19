U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Norwegian Sports Federation Sports Badge testing at Pabradė Training Area

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prepare to step off for a nine-mile ruck march during the final event of the Norwegian Sports Federation Sports Badge testing at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 22, 2026. Two hundred and thirty-three Soldiers participated in the badge testing across three days, completing push-ups, a standing high jump, a sprint, and the ruck — making 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment among the first U.S. Army formations to attempt the award since it was authorized for wear on the U.S. Army uniform in March 2026. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)