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    P-8A Engine Swap [Image 13 of 14]

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    P-8A Engine Swap

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Sykes 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    260519-N-XK809-1374 MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (May 19, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, the ‘Golden Swordsmen’, remove an engine from a P-8a Poseidon in the P-8a Hangar at Misawa Air Base, Aomori, Japan May 19, 2026. VP-47 is currently deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 01:28
    Photo ID: 9703714
    VIRIN: 260519-N-XK809-1374
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, P-8A Engine Swap [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VP-47
    USNavy
    Patrol Squadron Four Seven
    P-8A
    U.S. 7th Fleet

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