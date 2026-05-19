VP-47 Maintenance

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260519-N-XK809-1178 MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (May 19, 2026) Aviation Machinist's Mate Second Class Victoria Webb, assigned to assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, the ‘Golden Swordsmen’, performs maintenance on a P-8a Poseidon in the P-8a Hangar at Misawa Air Base, Aomori, Japan May 19, 2026. VP-47 is currently deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes/Released)