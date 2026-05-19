Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan

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Contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue debris collection operations in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 22, 2026, following damage caused by Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Debris removal operations help clear roadways, reduce hazards, and support ongoing recovery efforts across the CNMI. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues coordinating with FEMA, the CNMI government, and Department of War assets to support disaster response and recovery operations throughout the islands. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)