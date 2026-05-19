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    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan [Image 13 of 24]

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    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue debris collection operations in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 22, 2026, following damage caused by Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Debris removal operations help clear roadways, reduce hazards, and support ongoing recovery efforts across the CNMI. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues coordinating with FEMA, the CNMI government, and Department of War assets to support disaster response and recovery operations throughout the islands. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 23:07
    Photo ID: 9703637
    VIRIN: 260522-A-ZT698-1147
    Resolution: 8064x4536
    Size: 12.57 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan [Image 24 of 24], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Debris Removal Actions Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    Debris Removal Operations Continue on Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan

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    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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