USS Daniel Inouye Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Cmdr. Erik Gardner, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), departs the ship’s change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 22, 2026. The Daniel Inouye is homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Named in honor of the late U.S. Senator and Medal of Honor recipient Daniel K. Inouye, a Hawaii native who served in the legendary 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II, the ship operates under his unit's famous motto: "Go for Broke."
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 19:53
|Photo ID:
|9703558
|VIRIN:
|260522-N-XB522-5667
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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