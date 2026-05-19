USS Daniel Inouye Holds Change of Command Ceremony

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Cmdr. Ryan Kelly, outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), addresses guests and the ship's crew during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 22, 2026. The Daniel Inouye is homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Named in honor of the late U.S. Senator and Medal of Honor recipient Daniel K. Inouye, a Hawaii native who served in the legendary 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II, the ship operates under his unit's famous motto: "Go for Broke."