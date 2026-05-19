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    USS Daniel Inouye Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 12]

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    USS Daniel Inouye Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Robert Yang 

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific

    Cmdr. Ryan Kelly, outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), addresses guests and the ship's crew during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 22, 2026. The Daniel Inouye is homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Named in honor of the late U.S. Senator and Medal of Honor recipient Daniel K. Inouye, a Hawaii native who served in the legendary 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II, the ship operates under his unit's famous motto: "Go for Broke."

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 19:51
    Photo ID: 9703554
    VIRIN: 260522-N-XB522-4468
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Daniel Inouye Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Robert Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Daniel Inouye Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Daniel Inouye Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Daniel Inouye Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Daniel Inouye Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Daniel Inouye Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Daniel Inouye Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Daniel Inouye Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Daniel Inouye Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Daniel Inouye Holds Change of Command Ceremony

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    USS Daniel Inouye
    USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118)
    Pearl Harbor
    change of command
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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