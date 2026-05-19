Soldiers living in the Barracks are encouraged to register on the Army Maintenance Application (ArMA) portal to submit Demand Maintenance Orders for repairs or other issues. (Graphic created with AI assistance)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 15:50
|Photo ID:
|9703284
|VIRIN:
|260513-D-A4510-1801
|Resolution:
|1607x2079
|Size:
|529.6 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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Barracks Stakeholder Meeting provides information, updates to Soldiers living on Fort Bragg
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