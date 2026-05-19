Date Taken: 05.13.2026 Date Posted: 05.22.2026 15:50 Photo ID: 9703280 VIRIN: 260513-A-TN408-6650 Resolution: 3644x1624 Size: 1.36 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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This work, Barracks Stakeholder Meeting provides information, updates to Soldiers living on Fort Bragg [Image 3 of 3], by April Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.