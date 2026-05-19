Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott (far right) discusses barracks key control with Soldiers who attended the Barracks Stakeholders Meeting May 13. (Photo by April Olsen, Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 15:50
|Photo ID:
|9703280
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-TN408-6650
|Resolution:
|3644x1624
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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Barracks Stakeholder Meeting provides information, updates to Soldiers living on Fort Bragg
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