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    Barracks Stakeholder Meeting provides information, updates to Soldiers living on Fort Bragg [Image 2 of 3]

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    Barracks Stakeholder Meeting provides information, updates to Soldiers living on Fort Bragg

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by April Olsen 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott (far right) discusses barracks key control with Soldiers who attended the Barracks Stakeholders Meeting May 13. (Photo by April Olsen, Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 15:50
    Photo ID: 9703280
    VIRIN: 260513-A-TN408-6650
    Resolution: 3644x1624
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Barracks Stakeholder Meeting provides information, updates to Soldiers living on Fort Bragg [Image 3 of 3], by April Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Barracks Stakeholder Meeting provides information, updates to Soldiers living on Fort Bragg
    Barracks Stakeholder Meeting provides information, updates to Soldiers living on Fort Bragg
    Barracks Stakeholder Meeting provides information, updates to Soldiers living on Fort Bragg

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