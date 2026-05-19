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    Police Officers Marching [Image 2 of 4]

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    Police Officers Marching

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Police officers march in the Massing of the Colors and Memorial Day Remembrance at the Fort Meade Pavilion, Maryland, May 17, 2026. Service members, civilians, and Family members gathered for the annual observance. Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, former commander of U.S. Army Military District of Washington/Joint Task Force National Capital Region and U.S. Army Installation Management Command, served as the guest speaker, and the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performed during the event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 15:48
    Photo ID: 9703278
    VIRIN: 260517-A-TU783-6657
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Officers Marching [Image 4 of 4], by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV Speaking
    Police Officers Marching
    U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs precision rifle exhibition during indoor ceremony
    U.S. Army officers pass under saber arch during military ceremony

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