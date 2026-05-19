Police Officers Marching

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Police officers march in the Massing of the Colors and Memorial Day Remembrance at the Fort Meade Pavilion, Maryland, May 17, 2026. Service members, civilians, and Family members gathered for the annual observance. Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, former commander of U.S. Army Military District of Washington/Joint Task Force National Capital Region and U.S. Army Installation Management Command, served as the guest speaker, and the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performed during the event.