U.S. Army officers pass under saber arch during military ceremony

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Fort George G. Meade Garrison Commander Col. Yolanda Gore and Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV walk through a sabre arch during the Massing of the Colors and Memorial Day Remembrance at the Fort Meade Pavilion, Maryland, May 17, 2026. Service members, civilians, and Family members gathered for the annual event, where Jones served as the guest speaker and the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performed.