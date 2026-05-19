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    U.S. Army officers pass under saber arch during military ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    U.S. Army officers pass under saber arch during military ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Fort George G. Meade Garrison Commander Col. Yolanda Gore and Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV walk through a sabre arch during the Massing of the Colors and Memorial Day Remembrance at the Fort Meade Pavilion, Maryland, May 17, 2026. Service members, civilians, and Family members gathered for the annual event, where Jones served as the guest speaker and the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performed.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 15:48
    Photo ID: 9703277
    VIRIN: 260517-A-TU783-7940
    Resolution: 6751x5358
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army officers pass under saber arch during military ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV Speaking
    Police Officers Marching
    U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs precision rifle exhibition during indoor ceremony
    U.S. Army officers pass under saber arch during military ceremony

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    TAGS

    dress uniform
    military ceremony
    saber arch
    U.S. Army
    honor guard
    U.S. Air Force

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