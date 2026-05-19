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    Army Reserve leader shares best practices at recruiter forum [Image 2 of 2]

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    Army Reserve leader shares best practices at recruiter forum

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    Brig. Gen. John D. Rhodes, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, was guest speaker at the March 13 Reserve Recruiting Partnership Council (R2PC) held on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. R2PC is a forum to establish a perpetual partnership, improve communication and synchronize recruiting efforts between Army Reserve Recruiting Division, Cadet Command and Army Reserve Careers Division personnel within their respective areas of operation. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 14:31
    Photo ID: 9703134
    VIRIN: 260313-A-FZ134-1003
    Resolution: 6422x3558
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    R2PC, John Rhodes, 99th Readiness Division, Cadet Command, Army Reserve Careers Division

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