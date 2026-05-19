Army Reserve leader shares best practices at recruiter forum

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Brig. Gen. John D. Rhodes, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, was guest speaker at the March 13 Reserve Recruiting Partnership Council (R2PC) held on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. R2PC is a forum to establish a perpetual partnership, improve communication and synchronize recruiting efforts between Army Reserve Recruiting Division, Cadet Command and Army Reserve Careers Division personnel within their respective areas of operation. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)