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    Navy Cmdr. Justin Gay assumes command of Defense Logistics Agency Energy Indo-Pacific South-West [Image 1 of 4]

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    Navy Cmdr. Justin Gay assumes command of Defense Logistics Agency Energy Indo-Pacific South-West

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Stephanie Abdullah 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Navy Cmdr. Justin Gay is piped ashore after assuming command of Defense Logistics Agency Energy Indo-Pacific South-West during a change of command ceremony at the Sunrise Conference Center at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. Gay relieved Navy Capt. Scott McCarthy. (Photo by Heidi Hernandez)

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    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 14:29
    Photo ID: 9703120
    VIRIN: 260515-A-SO478-7594
    Resolution: 3750x4903
    Size: 9.27 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Cmdr. Justin Gay assumes command of Defense Logistics Agency Energy Indo-Pacific South-West [Image 4 of 4], by Stephanie Abdullah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Cmdr. Justin Gay assumes command of Defense Logistics Agency Energy Indo-Pacific South-West
    DLA Energy Indo-Pacific South-West
    DLA Energy Indo-Pacific South-West Changes Command 2026
    Defense Logistics Agency Energy Indo-Pacific South-West changes command 2026

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    DLA Energy
    Justin Gay
    fuel
    Guam
    Sunrise Conference Center

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