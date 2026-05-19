Navy Cmdr. Justin Gay assumes command of Defense Logistics Agency Energy Indo-Pacific South-West

Navy Cmdr. Justin Gay is piped ashore after assuming command of Defense Logistics Agency Energy Indo-Pacific South-West during a change of command ceremony at the Sunrise Conference Center at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. Gay relieved Navy Capt. Scott McCarthy. (Photo by Heidi Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 14:29
|Photo ID:
|9703120
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-SO478-7594
|Resolution:
|3750x4903
|Size:
|9.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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