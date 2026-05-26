DLA Energy Indo-Pacific South-West changes command

Photo By Stephanie Abdullah | From left, Navy Capt. Scott McCarthy, Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, and Navy Cmdr. Justin Gay cut the ceremonial cake following the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Indo-Pacific South-West change of command ceremony. Gay assumed command from McCarthy during the event. (Photo by Heidi Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

Navy Cmdr. Justin Gay assumed command of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Indo-Pacific South-West from Navy Capt. Scott McCarthy during a change of command ceremony held May 15, 2026, at the Sunrise Conference Center on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, DLA Energy commander, presided over the ceremony. "Under Scott’s leadership, the command has consistently proven that they can navigate complex, contested logistics," Bresnihan said. "Indeed, this team’s success is a testament to Scott’s superb guidance and direction."

DLA Energy Indo-Pacific South-West facilitates the petroleum, oil and lubricants supply chain across one-quarter of the earth’s surface. As the most geographically dispersed DLA Energy region, the command ensures uninterrupted fuel sustainment for joint and coalition forces operating within 20 countries.

Reflecting on his three-year tenure, McCarthy highlighted the command’s ability to overcome environmental crises and operational surges.

"The defining characteristic of this command has been our ability to turn logistical challenges into operational victories," McCarthy said. "We navigated the aftermath of the strongest typhoon to hit Guam in decades, modernized critical infrastructure, and fueled complex multinational exercises and real-world operations in some of the most austere places in the world. I am incredibly proud of this team’s dedication, proficiency and responsiveness. We ensured that no matter the crisis, our joint force never had to worry about having the fuel they need to win."

Under McCarthy’s leadership, the team directed $2.1 billion of critical storage and 185 fuel support contracts. They oversaw the safe transfer of 1.2 billion gallons of fuel, enabling more than 40 military exercises per year. The command also successfully managed an unprecedented 1,153% spike in fuel demand at Diego Garcia, executing emergent resupply missions to sustain three Carrier Strike Groups and two Amphibious Readiness Groups operating in the Arabian Sea during periods of intense, high-tempo operations.

McCarthy's next assignment will be as the deputy commodore for Commander Logistics Forces U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in Bahrain.

Gay comes to the command following a highly successful tour as the director of regional services for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Japan. There, he directed a diverse workforce of more than 350 personnel across 13 sites, overseeing the processing of 17.5 million pounds of mail, 67,000 household goods shipments, and the retrograde of more than $4 billion in repairable equipment. Prior to that he served as the fuels officer for Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Bresnihan expressed confidence in the incoming commander’s abilities.

"Justin, your career showcases your dedication to the mission, and I know you will seamlessly assume the mantle of leadership and guide this team to even greater heights on behalf of our great nation and the warfighter," Bresnihan said.

Gen AI was used in preparation of this article, which was researched, reviewed and edited by DOW personnel.