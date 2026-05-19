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    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield says farewell to integral leader [Image 3 of 3]

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    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield says farewell to integral leader

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Joseph Cooper 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    From left to right, Lt. Col. Derick Taylor, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, Col. Gabe Weaver, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, Steve Hood, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield deputy to the garrison commander, and Travis Mobley, Hunter Army Airfield deputy to the garrison commander, award Hood the Superior Civilian Service Award for his five years of dedication to the installation during the quarterly award ceremony at Moon Theater on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 21, 2026. Hood served as the top civilian advisor to four garrison command teams from February 2021 to May 2026. He is leaving to take on new responsibilities as the chief of staff for U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate – Transformation and Training Command.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 10:40
    Photo ID: 9702884
    VIRIN: 260521-A-TI396-9582
    Resolution: 4795x3197
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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