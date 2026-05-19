Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield says farewell to integral leader

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Steve Hood, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield deputy to the garrison commander, gives his final remarks to the garrison workforce during the quarterly award ceremony at Moon Theater on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 21, 2026. Hood served as the top civilian advisor to four garrison command teams from February 2021 to May 2026. He is leaving to take on new responsibilities as the chief of staff for U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate – Transformation and Training Command.