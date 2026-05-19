NSA Souda Bay Sailors clean up Kalathas beach in Crete

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 21, 2026) Volunteers assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and supporting units participate in a volunteer beach clean-up at Kalathas Beach in Crete, Greece, May 21, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Konstantinos Fantaousakis)