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    NSA Souda Bay Sailors clean up Kalathas beach in Crete [Image 2 of 4]

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    NSA Souda Bay Sailors clean up Kalathas beach in Crete

    GREECE

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 21, 2026) Volunteers assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and supporting units participate in a volunteer beach clean-up at Kalathas Beach in Crete, Greece, May 21, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Konstantinos Fantaousakis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 04:41
    Photo ID: 9702542
    VIRIN: 260520-O-AH609-2953
    Resolution: 3607x2705
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NSA Souda Bay Sailors clean up Kalathas beach in Crete [Image 4 of 4], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NSA Souda Bay Sailors clean up Kalathas beach in Crete
    NSA Souda Bay Sailors clean up Kalathas beach in Crete
    NSA Souda Bay Sailors clean up Kalathas beach in Crete
    NSA Souda Bay Sailors clean up Kalathas beach in Crete

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    TAGS

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

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