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    Team Souda paints a local elementary school during a community outreach event [Image 4 of 5]

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    Team Souda paints a local elementary school during a community outreach event

    GREECE

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 17, 2026) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central, Public Works Department Souda Bay, paint metal window guards at a local elementary school in Pazinos, Crete, Greece, at a community relations event, April 17, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Kostas Fantaousakis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 04:32
    Photo ID: 9702540
    VIRIN: 260416-O-AH609-8296
    Resolution: 2587x3621
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Souda paints a local elementary school during a community outreach event [Image 5 of 5], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Souda paints a local elementary school during a community outreach event
    Team Souda paints a local elementary school during a community outreach event
    Team Souda paints a local elementary school during a community outreach
    Team Souda paints a local elementary school during a community outreach event
    Team Souda paints a local elementary school during a community outreach event

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    TAGS

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

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