Team Souda paints a local elementary school during a community outreach event

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 17, 2026) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central, Public Works Department Souda Bay, paint metal window guards at a local elementary school in Pazinos, Crete, Greece, at a community relations event, April 17, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Kostas Fantaousakis)