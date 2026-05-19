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    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 2 of 4]

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    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Best Squad Competition 2026

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Morton 

    7th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, are recognized as the winners of the 2026, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command – Pacific) best squad competition during an awards ceremony at French Theater on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 21, 2026. Soldiers from across the division gathered to honor the competitors and celebrate the winning squad, who will move on to represent the division at the upcoming U.S. Army Pacific’s competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Morton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 19:31
    Photo ID: 9702111
    VIRIN: 260521-A-TA715-4334
    Resolution: 3744x2496
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Best Squad Competition 2026
    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Best Squad Competition 2026
    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Best Squad Competition 2026
    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Best Squad Competition 2026

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