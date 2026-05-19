7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Best Squad Competition 2026

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Soldiers assigned to 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, are recognized as the winners of the 2026, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command – Pacific) best squad competition during an awards ceremony at French Theater on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 21, 2026. Soldiers from across the division gathered to honor the competitors and celebrate the winning squad, who will move on to represent the division at the upcoming U.S. Army Pacific’s competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Morton)