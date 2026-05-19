7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Best Squad Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Bernard Harrington, Commanding General of the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command – Pacific), and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen LaRocque, the division's senior enlisted advisor, present the Soldier of the Year award to Spc. James Morganti during the 2026, 7th ID (MDC-PAC) best squad competition awards ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 21, 2026. Soldiers from across the division gathered to honor the competitors and celebrate the winning squad, who will move on to represent the division at the upcoming U.S. Army Pacific’s competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Morton)