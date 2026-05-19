U.S. Air Force Capt. Emma McCallum, 2nd Dental Squadron dentist, directs her team during a mass casualty training event at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 15, 2026. The training included realistic and challenging scenario-based hands-on situations for medical Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 18:44
|Photo ID:
|9702094
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-BK843-1482
|Resolution:
|7945x5297
|Size:
|9 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sharpening Life-Saving Skills [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Fallon Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.