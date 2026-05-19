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    Sharpening Life-Saving Skills [Image 3 of 3]

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    Sharpening Life-Saving Skills

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Emma McCallum, 2nd Dental Squadron dentist, directs her team during a mass casualty training event at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 15, 2026. The training included realistic and challenging scenario-based hands-on situations for medical Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 18:44
    Photo ID: 9702094
    VIRIN: 260515-F-BK843-1482
    Resolution: 7945x5297
    Size: 9 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sharpening Life-Saving Skills [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Fallon Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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