Sharpening Life-Saving Skills

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Emma McCallum, 2nd Dental Squadron dentist, directs her team during a mass casualty training event at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 15, 2026. The training included realistic and challenging scenario-based hands-on situations for medical Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)