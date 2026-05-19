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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Baker, the state command sergeant major for the Alaska Army National Guard pins an Alaska commendation medal on Spc. John Pingayak, during the closing ceremony for the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 20, 2026. Pingayak, a military police Soldier assigned to the Ground Based Interceptor Security Company, 49th Missile De fense Battalion, was recognized as the Soldier of the Year during the AK SBWC. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality over a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)