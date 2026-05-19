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Alaska Army National Guardsmen celebrate the winners of the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 20, 2026. Spc. John Pingayak, a military police Soldier assigned to the Ground Based Interceptor Security Company, 49th Missile Defense Battalion, was recognized as the Soldier of the Year during the AK SBWC. Sgt. Adam Macro, an air and missile defense crewmember assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 49th Missile Defense Battalion was recognized as the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for the AK SBWC. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality over a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)