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    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 13 of 16]

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    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen celebrate the winners of the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 20, 2026. Spc. John Pingayak, a military police Soldier assigned to the Ground Based Interceptor Security Company, 49th Missile Defense Battalion, was recognized as the Soldier of the Year during the AK SBWC. Sgt. Adam Macro, an air and missile defense crewmember assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 49th Missile Defense Battalion was recognized as the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for the AK SBWC. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality over a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 16:21
    Photo ID: 9701680
    VIRIN: 260520-Z-HY271-1566
    Resolution: 6568x4379
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026

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