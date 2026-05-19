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    Colorado Air National Guard and Colorado Army National Guard to conduct Memorial Day flyovers to honor our fallen

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    Colorado Air National Guard and Colorado Army National Guard to conduct Memorial Day flyovers to honor our fallen

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    140th Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard takes flight Dec. 12, 2013. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2011
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 14:57
    Photo ID: 9701403
    VIRIN: 111213-Z-F3893-1122
    Resolution: 2800x2200
    Size: 918 KB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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