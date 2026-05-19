An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard takes flight Dec. 12, 2013. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2011
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 14:57
|Photo ID:
|9701403
|VIRIN:
|111213-Z-F3893-1122
|Resolution:
|2800x2200
|Size:
|918 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Colorado Air National Guard and Colorado Army National Guard to conduct Memorial Day flyovers to honor our fallen
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