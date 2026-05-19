Colorado Air National Guard and Colorado Army National Guard to conduct Memorial Day flyovers to honor our fallen

Courtesy Photo | An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard takes flight Dec. 12, 2013. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National...... read more read more

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo.– F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, will conduct a series of flyovers across the state in honor of Memorial Day.

The Army Aviation Support Facility at Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, will also conduct a helicopter flyover of the Colorado Freedom Memorial’s Colorado Remembers America 250 – Colorado 150 Ceremony May 23, 2026, also in Aurora.

The flyovers serve as a tribute to the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who have lost their lives in service to our country, while also demonstrating the wing’s and the AASF’s continued support for local communities.

"Our Memorial Day flyovers are a way to honor the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen service members," said U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin “Scrappy” Couchman, 140th Wing commander. "These flyovers are a deeply personal way for us to connect with the communities we serve. We stand with our neighbors in reflection, honoring the high cost of freedom and ensuring those who gave everything are never forgotten."

The 140th Wing will perform flyovers at the following Colorado locations. All times are subject to change based on weather and operational requirements:

Linn Grove Cemetery– Greeley, Colorado at 10:12 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Park– Silver Cliff, Colorado at 10:36 a.m.

Homelake Cemetery– Homelake, Colorado at 10:43 a.m.

Silverton Memorial Park– Silverton, Colorado at 10:56 a.m.

VFW Post 4031– Durango, Colorado at 11:02 a.m.

Nucla Cemetery– Nucla, Colorado at 11:13 a.m.

Western Colorado Veterans Cemetery– Grand Junction, Colorado at 11:24 a.m.

Town of Grand Lake– Grand Lake, Colorado at 11:48 a.m.

Fort Logan National Cemetery– Denver at 11:58 a.m.

Event coordinators from these locations requested support from the USAF Aerial Events Office in Washington, D.C.

Flyover times are coordinated with event staff, and flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer. The flyovers serve as training for our pilots.

The 140th Wing flies and maintains F-16C+ Fighting Falcon aircraft under Air Combat Command and stands alert 24/7 to protect the U.S. from airborne threats.

Colorado Army National Guard helicopter crews help protect our communities during wildfires and other emergencies, provide hoist-capable aircraft for search and rescues, and, when deployed overseas, support with medical evacuation coverage, troop transport, and training support for U.S. and allied forces.

For more than 165 years, the men and women of the CONG have served our nation in wartime and as the first military responders in support of civil authorities during state emergencies. The CONG’s 5,500 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen are Always Ready, Always There.