TACP 24-hour memorial run

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Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron and their families begin a 24-hour memorial run along the Boise Greenbelt in Boise, Idaho, May 16, 2026. The annual TACP tradition honors fallen members of the community through continuous relay-style running while fostering resilience and camaraderie among participants. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)