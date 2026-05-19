Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron and their families begin a 24-hour memorial run along the Boise Greenbelt in Boise, Idaho, May 16, 2026. The annual TACP tradition honors fallen members of the community through continuous relay-style running while fostering resilience and camaraderie among participants. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 13:01
|Photo ID:
|9701116
|VIRIN:
|260521-Z-YH478-1463
|Resolution:
|5604x3736
|Size:
|10.97 MB
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TACP 24-hour memorial run [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.