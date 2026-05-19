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    TACP 24-hour memorial run [Image 6 of 7]

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    TACP 24-hour memorial run

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron and their families begin a 24-hour memorial run along the Boise Greenbelt in Boise, Idaho, May 16, 2026. The annual TACP tradition honors fallen members of the community through continuous relay-style running while fostering resilience and camaraderie among participants. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 13:01
    Photo ID: 9701115
    VIRIN: 260521-Z-YH478-1462
    Resolution: 5059x3373
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP 24-hour memorial run [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard

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