PAE SSP’s Rear Adm. Michael Richman Presides Over Funeral Honors for WWII Sailor, Remains Identified by DPAA

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Sailors from the Navy Reserve Center Indianapolis and Naval Station Great Lakes, along with Rear Adm. Michael Richman, the deputy Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) for regional deterrence, salute the casket of Seaman 1st Class Wayne Edward Newton before burial at Grandview Cemetery in Terre Haute, Ind., on May 16, 2026.



Newton was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941, during the attack on Pearl Harbor, while serving on USS California (BB-44), a Tennessee-class battleship. Newton’s remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency as part of the USS California Project, a forensic research and recovery initiative aiming to identify 25 previously unidentified Sailors and Marines killed in the attack. In the time-honored tradition of military funerals, Richman presented the folded American flag to Newton’s next of kin, his nephew Mr. Stephen Newton.